CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

