CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

CNA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

