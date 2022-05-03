CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 113,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

