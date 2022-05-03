CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.