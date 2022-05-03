CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 210,954 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 182,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

