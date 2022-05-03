Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Codex DNA stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

