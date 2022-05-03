Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,541.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

