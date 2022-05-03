Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 534.38%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

