Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 278.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 271.4%.

CCOI stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

