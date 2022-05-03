Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.38.

CCOI opened at $60.08 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 534.38%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,058.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

