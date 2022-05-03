Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.08 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 534.38%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

