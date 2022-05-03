Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

