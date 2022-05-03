Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1,058.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

