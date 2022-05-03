Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Cohu stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cohu by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

