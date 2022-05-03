Coinbase Global (COIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.32.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

