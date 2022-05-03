Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

COIN stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.19. 134,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

