Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.89.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
COIN stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.19. 134,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.