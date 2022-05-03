Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

