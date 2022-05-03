Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $92.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.81.

CL stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

