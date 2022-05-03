Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.81.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after buying an additional 67,652 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

