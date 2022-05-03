Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

