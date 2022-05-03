Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.81.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,652 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

