Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $542.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 99,191 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

