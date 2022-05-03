Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $83.27 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $456.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.60 million to $457.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.71 million, with estimates ranging from $561.64 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $542.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.96.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
