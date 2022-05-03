Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. 4,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

