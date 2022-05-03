Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 16th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

CMCO opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

