Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.95.

NYSE CMA opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

