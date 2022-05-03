Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,619,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

