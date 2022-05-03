Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

