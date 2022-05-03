Comparing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riskified and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 3.71 -$178.88 million N/A N/A PayPal $25.37 billion 4.19 $4.17 billion $3.03 30.21

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riskified and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 PayPal 1 11 30 0 2.69

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 136.77%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $154.07, suggesting a potential upside of 68.33%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than PayPal.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% PayPal 13.87% 17.69% 5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Riskified on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

