Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CODI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

NYSE CODI opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.