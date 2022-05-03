Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($21.49) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.23) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,455.75.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Compass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.