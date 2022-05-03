COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of CMPS opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $411.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.34. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

