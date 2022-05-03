Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,452. The firm has a market cap of $466.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

