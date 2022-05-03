Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,452. The firm has a market cap of $466.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.