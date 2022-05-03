Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.640-$0.720 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

