comScore (SCOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

SCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in comScore by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in comScore by 5,698.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

