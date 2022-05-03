Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
CLEV opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03.
About Concrete Leveling Systems (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.