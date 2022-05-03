Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

CLEV opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

