Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

