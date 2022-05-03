Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ED. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

NYSE ED opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

