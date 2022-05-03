Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Michael T. Lavin Sells 12,088 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $143,484.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,940.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,247,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

