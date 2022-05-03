Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Letitia Wong Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.