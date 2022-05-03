Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.34.

TSE OGC opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.45. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

