Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.
TSE OGC opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.45. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.
About OceanaGold (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
