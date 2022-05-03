Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

NYSE AEM opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

