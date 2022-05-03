Cormark Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.26. 1,002,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,310. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 51.16.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.