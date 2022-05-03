Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 137,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,679. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

