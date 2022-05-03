Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

