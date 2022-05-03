Costamare (CMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Costamare stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 4,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Costamare by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

