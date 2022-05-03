Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costamare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Costamare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

