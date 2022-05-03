CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CoStar Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

