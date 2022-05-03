Coterra Energy (CTRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

4/25/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/25/2022 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/22/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $41.00.

4/19/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $35.00.

4/11/2022 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

4/8/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00.

3/14/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $716,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

