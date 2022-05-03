Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.23.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

