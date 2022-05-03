Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $31.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

